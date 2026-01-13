Residents forced to evacuate after terrifying reports of a man armed with knives and claiming to have a grenade in Ealing.

Knife Threat Sparks Police Siege in Ealing

Specialist officers and negotiators raced to Venetia Road, Ealing, at 9:50am following reports of a man in his 60s armed with knives and claiming to possess a grenade.

Witness Jack described seeing police negotiators enter the house on the quiet, leafy terrace.

Evacuations and Emergency Services Respond

The alleged grenade turned out to be a non-viable device. Still, as a precaution, surrounding streets including Venetia Road were evacuated to keep neighbours safe.

Both the London Ambulance Service and the Fire Brigade were on scene. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Police Confirm No Terror Links

Met Police confirmed the man was believed to be “in possession of knives.” The incident is currently not being treated as terrorism-related.