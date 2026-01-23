A masked man armed with a knife tried to rob a convenience store in Llanelli – but cops were quick to act.
Attempted Robbery at Premier Stores
On Sunday, January 18, at around 7pm, a robber stormed into Premier Stores on Tyisha Road demanding cash from the shopkeeper.
Suspect Arrested and Charged
Two days later, on Tuesday, January 20, 37-year-old Przemyslaw Zielinski was arrested in connection with the incident.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed:
“The man demanded money from the shopkeeper. He has since been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.”
Court Appearance and Custody
Zielinski appeared in court and was remanded in custody. He is due back in court in February.