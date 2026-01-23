Watch Live

SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt

  • Updated: 00:51
  • , 23 January 2026

A masked man armed with a knife tried to rob a convenience store in Llanelli – but cops were quick to act.

Attempted Robbery at Premier Stores

On Sunday, January 18, at around 7pm, a robber stormed into Premier Stores on Tyisha Road demanding cash from the shopkeeper.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Two days later, on Tuesday, January 20, 37-year-old Przemyslaw Zielinski was arrested in connection with the incident.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed:

“The man demanded money from the shopkeeper. He has since been charged with attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.”

Court Appearance and Custody

Zielinski appeared in court and was remanded in custody. He is due back in court in February.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 09.47.53
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.44.19
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside
istockphoto-1252381968-612x612-1768862926-lzm8fa
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster
Screenshot 2026-01-22 at 10.58.33
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Loss in Bolton: Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute

Must READ

TRAGEDY SMASH Tragedy in Brixham: Woman Killed in Brewery Lane Crash
TRAFFIC CHAOS M6 Chaos Clears After Trailer Collision at Junction 10
FRESH HOPE ‘Vicious Cycle’ of Makeshift Weapons at Wetherby Youth Jail Exposed
LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Hastings Shoplifter Slapped with Tough Criminal Behaviour Order
BATTERY SCARE Shoreham Firefighters Warn: E-Bike Batteries Can Explode
MURDER INVESIGATION 15-Year-Old Schoolboy Stabbed to Death in Surrey Park
DANGEROUS PREDATOR Drug Dealer Who Trafficked Three Teens Jailed and Slapped with 10-Year Slavery Order
RAISING FUNDS Family of Student Found Dead on Christmas Day Launch Charity Fundraiser
Two Men Charged Over Keyless Car Theft Conspiracy in West Kent
PUBLIC TIP OFF Knife Seized and Suspect Charged in Gillingham Standoff
PALACE CREAPER Man Jailed After Sneaking Into Kensington Palace Twice Before Christmas

More For You

SAFER ONLINE First Ever Online Safety Act Conviction in Staffordshire: Man Jailed for Teen Abuse
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex
PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters
POLICE CONCERNS Police Race to ID Mystery Woman Spotted in Birmingham

More From UK News in Pictures

TRICKY SEARCH Drug Dealer Jailed for Hiding Cocaine in Car Dashboard
WATER DANGER Speedboat Driver Who Hit Teen Kayaker Gets First Jail Sentence Under New Safety Law
HARROWING CRIMES Ex-Doctor Faces 45 Sex Charges Involving Children and Adults

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Shock as Man Found Dead on Wolverhampton School Grounds
VILE OFFENDER Lancashire Paedophile Snared After Fleeing to Australia
TRAGIC POINTLESS LOSS Man Guilty of Manslaughter in Shocking Swindon Knife Death
MASKED GANG £1 Million Raid Shock in Nottinghamshire Family Home
DRUGS HAUL Maidstone Man Nabbed Dealing Drugs from Garden Shed
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Witnesses After Shocking Lambeth Rape
BLUE BADGE SCAM Council Warns Football Fans as Investigation Reveals Dead People’s Blue Badges Being Used
BRUTAL ATTACK Failed Asylum Seeker Jailed for Brutal Rape in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel
EMERGENCY DIVERSION HGV Clips Low Bridge and Overturns in Keighley
CRIME GANG JAILED Eight Flintshire Drug Dealers Banged Up in Major Crackdown
How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
TRAIN PROBE LAUNCHED Train crashes into crane in Spain — another blow after deadly pile-ups
UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit

More From UKNIP

CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust
FLAT BLAZE Six Crews Battle Blaze in Chadwell St Mary Flat
FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes
error: Content is protected !!