Knife-wielding Man Jailed After Brutal Attack On Police Officer In Newton Aycliffe

A knife-wielding man has been sentenced to six years in prison after launching a violent attack on a police officer in Newton Aycliffe earlier this year. The incident occurred in the early hours of January 28, when police were called to a property following reports of a man attacking a woman with a large hunting-style knife.

The suspect, David Eldrett, 54, of Kestrel Court, initially refused to comply with armed officers’ instructions to exit the home. Instead, Eldrett approached the front door brandishing the knife before retreating back inside, locking the door, drawing the curtains, and turning off the lights in an attempt to evade arrest.

Faced with a potentially dangerous situation, officers were forced to make an emergency entry into the property. Upon their entry, Eldrett struck one of the officers in the leg with the knife. The officer, noticing blood pouring from the wound, quickly withdrew from the scene to receive immediate medical treatment from his colleagues.

Eldrett was swiftly arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with multiple serious offences, including threats to kill, wounding with intent, and assault. Today, he appeared before Durham Crown Court, where he was sentenced to six years in prison for his crimes.

The officer who was injured in the attack took time off to recover but returned to duty three weeks later, initially on restricted duties. He has since resumed his regular role within the force.

Superintendent Andrea Arthur, Head of Durham’s Roads and Armed Policing Unit condemned the attack, stating, “Sustaining a serious injury whilst protecting the public is not ‘part of the job’ of a police officer. We absolutely will not tolerate assaults on our officers, and we will take robust action against those like Eldrett.”