Watch Live

SHOOT OUT THREAT Knife-wielding man who threatened to ‘shoot up’ café locked up for three years

  • Updated: 03:01
  • , 17 January 2026
Knife-wielding man who threatened to 'shoot up' café locked up for three years

Intoxicated thug menacing café staff

Ally Gahindo, 22, went ballistic after being told to move from Hideout Café’s entrance in Farnworth where he blasted loud music. In a drunken rage, he threatened staff with, “I’m going to shoot the place up.”

After wandering across the road, Gahindo stormed back brandishing a large knife in a fighting stance. He shouted, “Come outside man, come outside, I’m going to f*cking cut you – I’m going to f*cking stab you.”

The showdown ended when a woman convinced him to leave and he dropped the knife in the gutter. Police arrested the clearly intoxicated man, who later claimed he remembered nothing, blaming heavy drinking.

Multiple violent episodes revealed in court

Bolton Crown Court heard this wasn’t an isolated incident. While on bail, Gahindo caused chaos at a mosque on October 15, 2024. Chasing someone for money, he was locked out after threatening, “I’m going to kill you – I have come here to kill you.” Outside, he blocked worshippers and blasphemed loudly. Police found a 4-inch kitchen knife on him.

On top of that, the court heard how the then-19-year-old was part of a gang that robbed a 14-year-old boy of his Valentino bag in Bolton town centre. He pleaded guilty to two robberies and other offences including threatening with a blade and religiously aggravated public order offences.

Defence cites lifelong alcohol battle

Gahindo’s lawyer, Hugh McKee, revealed his client has battled daily drinking since age 17, describing it as a “problem he couldn’t stop.” McKee begged for a suspended sentence, warning that without probation help, Gahindo would soon be “back on the street” with no support.

Judge delivers firm warning and sentence

Judge Jon Close acknowledged Gahindo’s youth during the offences but pointed to previous convictions tied to alcohol. “You accept your alcohol misuse was wholly out of control,” said the judge, noting Gahindo’s patchy efforts with rehab services.

“Until you maintain sobriety long-term, there remains a high risk of reoffending.”

Gahindo was jailed for a total of 36 months.

Recommended for you

Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
DEADLY HIT Bournemouth Woman Jailed for Life Over Deadly Car Attacks
Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
TIKTOK BOMBER Birmingham Man Jailed for Four Years Over TikTok Bomb Video
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Craig Hurcombe’s Mysterious Disappearance
Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford

Must READ

Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack
NIGHT OF TERROR Violent Rapist Jailed for 16 Years After Horrific Scunthorpe Attack
Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton
"BEEN ON THE RUN FOR YEARS" Romanian Sex Trafficker Nabbed in Southampton
Court Round-Up: Bromley and Bexley Magistrates Hear Child Image, Stalking, Theft, and Exposure Cases
FATAL CRASH Man Charged After Fatal Crash That Killed 71-Year-Old in Salisbury
Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
SEX CHARGES Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child in Hale
Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
ASSISTED MAN ON THE RUN Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK
Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
CUT FREE Drug-Driving Bust After Dramatic Crash Rescue in Cambridgeshire
Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
MAJOR ENQUIRY Human Remains Found on Waste Ground in Huddersfield
Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
FAMILY SPEAK OUT Predator Jailed for Horrific Child Sex Offences
Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
SWIFT JUSTICE Batley thug caged for six years after vicious attacks on woman and Good Samaritan
Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig
DARK FANTASIES Teenager Slapped with 14-Month Sentence for Possessing Terror Docs Linked to Oasis Gig

More For You

Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
STREET BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
DEADLY WEAPON Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
SIGH OF RELIEF WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Early Morning Crash Near Ilford Hospital

More From UK News in Pictures

Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
JUSTICE SERVED Stoke-on-Trent Man Locked Up for Rape and Secretly Filming Woman
Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
BRUTAL MURDER Husband Jailed for Life Over Brutal Murder of Wife in Merseyside Shop
M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
DRUGS HAUL M6 Drugs Bust: Man Jailed Over £4m Cocaine Haul
Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
GRIM DISCOVERY Body Found at Withernsea Beach Sparks Recovery Drama
Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic Death of Young Biker in Herne Bay Crash
Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Life After Stabbing Estranged Wife in Bootle Shop
West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
SHOWN THE RED CARD West Midlands Police Chief Quits Over Controversial Maccabi Fan Ban
M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
MAJOR DELAYS M25 Chaos: Vehicle Fire Halts Traffic Between J5 and J6
Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
SHOCKING OFFENCES Congleton Man Jailed for Online Child Abuse
Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
CROSS BORDER CHASE Speedy Firearms Team Nab Armed Robbery Suspect in Under an Hour
Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
BRUTAL ATTACK Violent Offender Locked Up for Nearly Four Years After Brutal Attacks
Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
BUS STOP FLASHER Police Issue E-Fit After Bicester Indecent Exposure
Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
M25 CHAOS Lorry Fire Shuts Road in Hertfordshire County Hertfordshire Direction Anti-clockwise Impact Carriageway Closure Effect Expect Delays
Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
QUAD THEFT Burglar Blight Strikes Marlborough: Quad Bike and Power Tools Stolen
£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
FOREST MURDER £20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder
Wicked Husband Locked Up for Life After Using Child to Lie About Wife’s Murder

More From UKNIP

Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
SPINOUT Person Hospitalised After McLaren Crash Shuts A2 in Gravesend
Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
AIR AMBULANCE Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury
error: Content is protected !!