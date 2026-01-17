Knife-wielding man who threatened to 'shoot up' café locked up for three years

Intoxicated thug menacing café staff

Ally Gahindo, 22, went ballistic after being told to move from Hideout Café’s entrance in Farnworth where he blasted loud music. In a drunken rage, he threatened staff with, “I’m going to shoot the place up.”

After wandering across the road, Gahindo stormed back brandishing a large knife in a fighting stance. He shouted, “Come outside man, come outside, I’m going to f*cking cut you – I’m going to f*cking stab you.”

The showdown ended when a woman convinced him to leave and he dropped the knife in the gutter. Police arrested the clearly intoxicated man, who later claimed he remembered nothing, blaming heavy drinking.

Multiple violent episodes revealed in court

Bolton Crown Court heard this wasn’t an isolated incident. While on bail, Gahindo caused chaos at a mosque on October 15, 2024. Chasing someone for money, he was locked out after threatening, “I’m going to kill you – I have come here to kill you.” Outside, he blocked worshippers and blasphemed loudly. Police found a 4-inch kitchen knife on him.

On top of that, the court heard how the then-19-year-old was part of a gang that robbed a 14-year-old boy of his Valentino bag in Bolton town centre. He pleaded guilty to two robberies and other offences including threatening with a blade and religiously aggravated public order offences.

Defence cites lifelong alcohol battle

Gahindo’s lawyer, Hugh McKee, revealed his client has battled daily drinking since age 17, describing it as a “problem he couldn’t stop.” McKee begged for a suspended sentence, warning that without probation help, Gahindo would soon be “back on the street” with no support.

Judge delivers firm warning and sentence

Judge Jon Close acknowledged Gahindo’s youth during the offences but pointed to previous convictions tied to alcohol. “You accept your alcohol misuse was wholly out of control,” said the judge, noting Gahindo’s patchy efforts with rehab services.

“Until you maintain sobriety long-term, there remains a high risk of reoffending.”

Gahindo was jailed for a total of 36 months.