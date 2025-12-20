Knife-Wielding Thief Jailed for Robbing Elderly Man on Train

A man who snatched a 76-year-old’s phone and threatened him at knifepoint has landed behind bars. Denzel Nyamutora, 25, with no fixed address, was locked up for three years and seven months at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 9 December.

How the Shocking Robbery Unfolded

On Thursday 17 April 2025, just before 2pm, Nyamutora boarded a train from Weston-super-Mare heading to Bristol Temple Meads, which had stopped in Worle. Spotting the elderly man’s phone sitting unattended on a table, Nyamutora briefly moved away before snatching the device.

When the victim confronted him, the thug brandished a knife and snarled, “f*** off,” sending the poor pensioner reeling.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest

The victim immediately reported the terrifying ordeal to station staff at Bristol Temple Meads. Meanwhile, British Transport Police (BTP) officers were tipped off about a fare evasion and soon recognized Nyamutora on the platform, aware he had bail conditions barring him from railway travel.

Following his arrest, officers found two knives hidden on Nyamutora—one in his bag, another concealed in his coat. He was charged with robbery and possession of bladed articles.

Justice Served for Elderly Victim

“Nyamutora’s violent actions against a vulnerable elderly man will not be tolerated,” said a BTP spokesperson. “Thanks to our officers, he was swiftly brought to justice.”

Nyamutora pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of possessing a bladed article. His lengthy prison term sends a clear message to would-be train offenders.