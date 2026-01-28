Police Release CCTV Image, Urge Public to Help ID Suspect

British Transport Police are hunting a man wanted over a terrifying knife-point robbery on a train in South East London. The thug targeted a 17-year-old boy and girl, snatching a wallet and a designer coat in broad daylight.

The Shocking Robbery on Board

The chilling attack unfolded at around 6.30 pm on Monday, December 29, 2025. The pair were travelling from Grove Park to Bromley North when the suspect approached them on the train.

Armed with a knife, he demanded the boy’s designer coat, hat, headphones, and wallet before fleeing the train at Bromley North station. Witnesses say he ran out of the station after the robbery.

Police Appeal for Information

Officers have now released CCTV images of the suspect, believing he holds vital information to crack the case.

“We are urging anyone who recognises this man or has any information to come forward,” said a British Transport Police spokesperson.

If you recognise the man pictured or have any details, contact British Transport Police immediately.

Train Station Where Suspect Made His Getaway

The man was last seen bolting from Bromley North Train Station after the robbery. Police are combing CCTV footage from the area to track his movements.

Stay alert and report anything suspicious.