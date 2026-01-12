Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK

27-Year-Old Convicted at Stafford Crown Court

Mehmet Ogur, 27, who came to Britain on a small boat mere weeks before the attack, has been sentenced to seven years for the rape and attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman. The crimes happened in a park in January last year.

Damning Confessions in Text Messages

Ogur, living at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth, Staffordshire, had met the victim via Snapchat. After the assault, he sent messages admitting guilt that prosecutors called “full and complete admissions.”

“I am really sorry, I didn’t actually want to do this but I couldn’t stop myself,” and “I am sorry for trying to force you to have sex.”

Despite this, Ogur denied wrongdoing, blaming Google Translate for distorting his words. The jury rejected his claim, finding him guilty last summer.

Judge Slams Impact on Victim

Judge John Edwards, aided by a Turkish interpreter, told Ogur the rape caused “immense harm” and made clear his future in the UK wasn’t for the court to decide. He acknowledged Ogur’s intelligence and the trauma he’d faced as a Kurd fleeing violence by sea.

Police Praise Survivor’s Courage

DC Samuel Infanti from Staffordshire’s rape unit hailed the victim’s bravery: “It is because of her bravery that Ogur will now be punished for his crimes. We’re determined to act robustly against those responsible for sexual offences in Staffordshire and to support survivors as much as possible.”

Background: Trouble at Ogur’s Tamworth Accommodation

The Holiday Inn Express where Ogur was housed was targeted and damaged by rioters in August 2024 after the Southport dance class stabbings, with several jailed for their involvement in that unrest.

