Watch Live

MIGRANT CRISIS Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK

  • Updated: 15:38
  • , 12 January 2026
Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK

 

27-Year-Old Convicted at Stafford Crown Court

Mehmet Ogur, 27, who came to Britain on a small boat mere weeks before the attack, has been sentenced to seven years for the rape and attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman. The crimes happened in a park in January last year.

Damning Confessions in Text Messages

Ogur, living at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth, Staffordshire, had met the victim via Snapchat. After the assault, he sent messages admitting guilt that prosecutors called “full and complete admissions.”

“I am really sorry, I didn’t actually want to do this but I couldn’t stop myself,” and “I am sorry for trying to force you to have sex.”

Despite this, Ogur denied wrongdoing, blaming Google Translate for distorting his words. The jury rejected his claim, finding him guilty last summer.

Judge Slams Impact on Victim

Judge John Edwards, aided by a Turkish interpreter, told Ogur the rape caused “immense harm” and made clear his future in the UK wasn’t for the court to decide. He acknowledged Ogur’s intelligence and the trauma he’d faced as a Kurd fleeing violence by sea.

Police Praise Survivor’s Courage

DC Samuel Infanti from Staffordshire’s rape unit hailed the victim’s bravery: “It is because of her bravery that Ogur will now be punished for his crimes. We’re determined to act robustly against those responsible for sexual offences in Staffordshire and to support survivors as much as possible.”

Background: Trouble at Ogur’s Tamworth Accommodation

The Holiday Inn Express where Ogur was housed was targeted and damaged by rioters in August 2024 after the Southport dance class stabbings, with several jailed for their involvement in that unrest.

Stay tuned for more updates on this and other UK crime stories with Britannia Daily.

Recommended for you

screenshot-2026-01-11-at-14-24-33-1768157875-9klkaz
POLICE SLAM ON THE BRAKES Oxford Moped Heist Foiled
Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
BARLEY ALIVE Newborn Goats Found in Bin Hours After Birth Named Biffa and Veolia as Waste Companies Cover Vet Bills and Food
Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
TRAGIC KILLING Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Stockton
Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old
POLICE NAME SUSPECT Manhunt Underway for Simon Meech After Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old

Must READ

Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
PUP RESCUE Stolen Puppy Found 170 Miles Away and Reunited with Owner
Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
GRIM FIND Man Charged After Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat
Round-Up of Recent Cases at Bromley and Bexley Magistrates’ Courts
KNIFE ATTACK Two Teens Charged After Bus Station Stabbing in Peterborough
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
POLICE NAME VICTIMS Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Car Crash
Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
SCUMBAGS Couple Jailed for Stealing from Man Dying Outside Dudley Home
New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
LEADING WITH PRIDE New Red Arrows Boss Takes to the Skies with Ambition
Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
COLD HEARTED ATTACK Man Jailed for 35 Years After Trying to Kill Baby Daughter
Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
TRAFFIC MAYHEM Chaos on the A217: Fallen Tree and Lamp Post Cause Traffic Mayhem
Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
SEARCH LAUNCHED Dog Falls Into Frozen Lake in Cleethorpes – Emergency Services Launch Search
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice
Need Affordable Wheels Fast? Why Renting a Hyundai from AEX Rent a Car Is a Smart Choice

More For You

Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
INSTA CLAIM ITS FIXED Instagram fixes glitch that spammed users with fake password reset emails
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
Glass Bottle Attack Shakes Erdington High Street
Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York
KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Shocking Knife Attack in York
EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92
"FAREWELL GUVNOR" EastEnders Legend Derek Martin Dies Aged 92

More From UK News in Pictures

Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
BROKEN BONES Folkestone Assault: Man Left with Broken Arm in Early Hours Attack
Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
STREET BRAWL Gruesome Group Attack Rocks Gravesend Town Centre
Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
MIGRANT CRISIS Kurdish Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Just Weeks After Arriving in UK
Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
OFF THE STREETS Crackdown on Illegal Mopeds and E-Bikes in Woolwich
Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
FIGHTING FOR LIFE Person Hospitalised with Life-Changing Injuries After Colchester Train Strike
Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
POWERFUL BOMB Explosive ULEZ Attack Rocks London Street
Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
SAFE DRIVER Taxi Driver and Three Teenagers Killed in Shocking Head-On Crash in Bolton
Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
GRIM DISCOVERY Horror on Ecuador Beach: Five Human Heads Hang from Ropes
Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
WILDLIFE RESCUE Rare Puffin Rescue on Brighton Beach After Storm Havoc
Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
BLACKOUT Storm Goretti Wreaks Havoc: Birmingham Airport Plunged into Blackout
Chaos in Tunbridge Wells: 6,000+ Left Dry After ‘Bad Chemical Batch’ Shuts Pembury Water Plant
RAN BY A DRIP Kent Water Crisis Declared Major Incident as Supply Blackouts Hit Maidstone, Tunbridge Wells & Canterbury
Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears

BREAKING

BOMB VEST Police Rush to Bondi After Terror Fears
MAYHEM AT LA RALLY U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles U-Haul Truck Ploughs Into Iranian Protesters in Los Angeles
Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
VICTIMS NAMED Four Dead in Horrific Bolton Taxi Crash
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
TRAVEL CHAOS Firefighters Battle Blaze in Southall Recycling Centre
Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill
GIVEN IT LEGS Prisoner Ditches Open Jail at HMP Standford Hill

More From UKNIP

PUB SEX ATTACK Man Arrested After Woman Sexually Assaulted in Brighton Pub
Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
ATLANTIC STORM TAKE OVER Wintry Chill Bulldozed by Atlantic Gales: Flood Fears Rise
Lorry Blaze Shuts Down M1 Southbound
HGV BLAZE DELAY Lorry Blaze Shuts Down M1 Southbound
One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand
SPEEDBOAT SMASH One Dead, Dozens Hurt in Tourist Speedboat Smash off Thailand
error: Content is protected !!