Watch Live

TERROR CASE Labour Minister’s Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout

  • Updated: 11:55
  • , 3 January 2026
Labour Minister's Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout

Labour Courts Minister Sarah Sackman is caught in a storm after it emerged her husband represented Islamist terrorist Fuad Awale in a Human Rights case. The Government forked out £7,500 in compensation plus £234,000 in legal fees.

Extremists Win Big Against Government

 

 

Dan Squires KC, a top Matrix Chambers barrister and Ms Sackman’s spouse, defended Awale. Awale claimed his solitary confinement violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The court agreed, sparking the Government payout.

 

 

Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison 'Human Rights' Win
Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison ‘Human Rights’ Win

Squires also acted for Denny Da Silva, dubbed an “extremist enforcer,” in a similar case.

Opposition Slams “Despicable Extremists” Getting Taxpayer Cash

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick blasted:

“He needs to make clear there’s no conflict of interest between his Courts Minister wife and her husband taking the Government to court over these extremists.

Jenrick labelled Awale and Da Silva as “two of the most despicable extremists currently held in our prisons.” He warned it would be “outrageous” if compensation is paid because extremists dislike restrictions stopping them radicalising others or attacking officers.

He also slung shots at Justice Secretary David Lammy for not appealing or pushing emergency laws to block these payouts, accusing him of putting “obsessive adherence to the ECHR” over prison staff safety and taxpayers’ interests.

Labour Defends Minister, Justice Ministry Confirms No Involvement

A Labour spokesperson called Jenrick’s accusations “entirely baseless,” confirming Minister Sackman was not involved with Awale’s case or any similar claims. The case heard in court took place before Sackman was a Member of Parliament.

The Ministry of Justice echoed this, affirming Sackman only became Courts Minister after the judgment and had no role in the case.

The Finchley and Golders Green MP reportedly complied fully with the ministerial code, declaring her husband’s work and bar membership.

Terror Cases Fuel Heated Debate Over UK’s ECHR Membership

The Awale case sees renewed calls from some factions—including Tories and Reform UK—to quit the European Convention on Human Rights.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer supports reforming the ECHR but stops short of leaving. Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Lammy is reviewing policies after heightened terror threats, including attacks by Manchester Arena bomber Hashem Abedi inside prisons.

Lammy said:

“Significant policy and operational changes are under active consideration to ensure that the legal framework regarding placement in separation remains robust, relevant and trusted.”

The controversy thrusts into focus the battle between protecting public safety and upholding human rights laws that some claim let dangerous prisoners escape harsh conditions, while others see as vital safeguards.

Stay tuned to Britannia Daily for the latest in this unfolding political firestorm.

Recommended for you

Hertfordsgire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
HOPES FADING Hertfordshire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
POLICE CONCERNS Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears

BREAKING

Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy

Must READ

No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela
AIRSPACE ISSUES No KLM Flights to ABC Islands After US Strikes Venezuela
Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
UK SNOW CHAOS Up to 40cm Blankets Britain as Amber Warnings Hit
Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
WOMAN HUNTED Police Hunt Woman Over Cannabis Factory and Modern Slavery in Sheffield
Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison 'Human Rights' Win
"HUMAN RIGHTS" Double Murderer Bags £7,500 Compensation After Prison ‘Human Rights’ Win
FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot
FOILED ATTACK FBI Busts ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Knife Attack Plot
Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela's Capital
CAPTURED Trump Claims Maduro Captured Amid US Airstrikes on Venezuela’s Capital
From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
RACE RANT From Nursing Hero to Strike-Off: Nurse Caught Posting Racist Rants Online
Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
RECVOERY MISSION Double Tragedy off Yorkshire Coast as Two Die Trying to Save Teenage Girl from Icy Sea
Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault
MIGRANT CRISIS Afghan Migrant Living in Taxpayer-Funded Hotel Convicted of Night-Time Sexual Assault

BREAKING

STATE OF EMERGENCY US Troops and Air Force Storm Caracas Amid Explosions

More For You

Albanian Duo 'Dumped Number Plates' After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
IMMIGRATION STATUS Albanian Duo ‘Dumped Number Plates’ After Hit-and-Run That Killed Pensioner, Court Hears
Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
SERIAL LIFTER Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
PICTURED HIT AND RUN CRASH Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham
Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
FAMILY DESPERATE Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing

More From UK News in Pictures

Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
SHOCKING Disqualified Driver Nabbed for Blow of 168 in Devon and Cornwall
Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
BAD APPLE Ex-Special Constable Faces Rape Charges Over Teen Girl
Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
ARMED LOCKDOWN Woman Shot with Air Rifle in Chadwell Heath – Two Men Arrested
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
How UK Fitness Enthusiasts Use Steroids to Maintain Peak Performance Through Harsh Weather
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
WINTER ROAD BLAST Five Trapped in Horror Car Smash
Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
TRAGIC NEWS Man, 67, Dies After Being Pulled From Sea in Massive Yorkshire Rescue
Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
ZIP HORROR Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash
Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
TRAGIC DEATH Baby Boy Dies After Circumcision as Coroner Sounds Alarm Over Untrained Practitioners
Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
SEARCH UNDERWAY Major Rescue Underway After Several People Go Missing Off Yorkshire Coast
CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
TYRES SLASHED CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
DESPERATE PLEA Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes
THIS IS FOUL Outrage in NZ Over $253 Cow Urine and $220 Cow Dung Cakes
Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield's Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
BLAZE INFERNO Blazing Inferno Erupts Near Sheffield’s Meadowhall Mall – 10 Fire Engines on Scene
Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
SHOT BY POLICE Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MET CRACKDOWN 84-Year-Old Sidcup Man Charged with 47 Historical Sexual Offences

More From UKNIP

Man Hospitalised After Police Incident Near Primary School in Mile End
DRIVER ARRESTED Two Men Hurt in Early Morning Crash in Thornton Heath
MURDER MANHUNT Man Stabbed to Death on New Year’s Eve in Grove Street Horrific Attack
M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
UPGRADING M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
West Midlands Bus Crashes Into Stop Amid Ice Chaos
West Midlands Bus Crashes Into Stop Amid Ice Chaos
error: Content is protected !!