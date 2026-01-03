Labour Minister's Husband Linked to Islamist Killer’s £240k Legal Payout

Labour Courts Minister Sarah Sackman is caught in a storm after it emerged her husband represented Islamist terrorist Fuad Awale in a Human Rights case. The Government forked out £7,500 in compensation plus £234,000 in legal fees.

Extremists Win Big Against Government

Dan Squires KC, a top Matrix Chambers barrister and Ms Sackman’s spouse, defended Awale. Awale claimed his solitary confinement violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The court agreed, sparking the Government payout.

Squires also acted for Denny Da Silva, dubbed an “extremist enforcer,” in a similar case.

Opposition Slams “Despicable Extremists” Getting Taxpayer Cash

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick blasted: “He needs to make clear there’s no conflict of interest between his Courts Minister wife and her husband taking the Government to court over these extremists.” Jenrick labelled Awale and Da Silva as “two of the most despicable extremists currently held in our prisons.” He warned it would be “outrageous” if compensation is paid because extremists dislike restrictions stopping them radicalising others or attacking officers. He also slung shots at Justice Secretary David Lammy for not appealing or pushing emergency laws to block these payouts, accusing him of putting “obsessive adherence to the ECHR” over prison staff safety and taxpayers’ interests.

Labour Defends Minister, Justice Ministry Confirms No Involvement

A Labour spokesperson called Jenrick’s accusations “entirely baseless,” confirming Minister Sackman was not involved with Awale’s case or any similar claims. The case heard in court took place before Sackman was a Member of Parliament.

The Ministry of Justice echoed this, affirming Sackman only became Courts Minister after the judgment and had no role in the case.

The Finchley and Golders Green MP reportedly complied fully with the ministerial code, declaring her husband’s work and bar membership.

Terror Cases Fuel Heated Debate Over UK’s ECHR Membership

The Awale case sees renewed calls from some factions—including Tories and Reform UK—to quit the European Convention on Human Rights.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer supports reforming the ECHR but stops short of leaving. Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Lammy is reviewing policies after heightened terror threats, including attacks by Manchester Arena bomber Hashem Abedi inside prisons.

Lammy said:

“Significant policy and operational changes are under active consideration to ensure that the legal framework regarding placement in separation remains robust, relevant and trusted.”

The controversy thrusts into focus the battle between protecting public safety and upholding human rights laws that some claim let dangerous prisoners escape harsh conditions, while others see as vital safeguards.

