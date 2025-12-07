Labour MP Zarah Sultana blasts monarchy and demands a referendum

Labour’s Zarah Sultana has thrown fuel on the fire over the British monarchy. The outspoken MP declared herself a republican on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, calling for a public vote on whether the monarchy should stay or go.

‘Royal Family cost taxpayers millions’

Sultana didn’t hold back. She slammed the soaring £132 million sovereign grant set for next year. “And let’s not forget Prince Andrew, who’s had £12 million of taxpayers’ cash to cover his legal bills – the same prince who was pals with Jeffrey Epstein,” she blasted.

“We need a referendum on the monarchy and a proper discussion about democratising society,” she insisted.

When pressed if she’d campaign to scrap the monarchy, Sultana was clear: “Absolutely, I’m a republican.”

Scandal-hit monarchy under fire from Greens and campaigners

Zarah’s radical stance sparked a buzz online. Supporters slammed the monarchy’s “scandal-ridden” reputation and massive costs. Critics, meanwhile, questioned what would replace the Royal Family.

Backing Zarah’s calls, the Scottish Greens labelled the monarchy “outdated and fundamentally undemocratic.” They slammed lavish spending on King Charles III’s £100 million coronation as tone-deaf amid the UK’s brutal cost-of-living crisis.

Groups like the Equality Trust and Oxfam highlighted glaring wealth gaps tied to the royals. The late Queen’s fortune was 3,200 times that of an average Brit, they noted, while King Charles enjoys inheritance tax breaks denied to ordinary citizens. The monarchy’s secrecy is protected by exemptions from Freedom of Information laws, keeping the royal finances under wraps.

Coronation costs outrage in a nation struggling

With nearly 30% of UK kids living in poverty, growing food insecurity, and homelessness on the rise, critics call the £250 million cost of the coronation “outrageous”. This comes despite King Charles’s personal wealth, which some say makes the public splurge indefensible.

Monarchy opponents point to other countries that thrive without royals, smashing the myth that the Royal Family is vital for the economy or culture.

Britain’s monarchy debate heats up

As Zarah Sultana’s fiery remarks fuel the national debate, the big question remains: Should Brits get a say on the future of the monarchy? The conversation is only heating up.