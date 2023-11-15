Labour Party Faces Rebellion over Israel-Hamas Stance

In a remarkable turn of events, Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, is facing a rebellion within his own ranks concerning his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Several frontbenchers have chosen to resign from their positions, defying their leader’s position and instead advocating for a ceasefire, arguing that Starmer’s calls for humanitarian pauses fall short of what is needed.

Among the names of those who have either resigned or are considered to have quit after defying the Labour whip are Imran Hussain, shadow minister for the new deal for working people, who tendered his resignation on November 8th. Additionally, Yasmin Qureshi, shadow minister for women and equalities, Paula Barker, shadow minister for devolution, Afzal Khan, shadow minister for exports, Jess Phillips, shadow minister for domestic abuse, Naz Shah, shadow minister for crime reduction, Sarah Owen, shadow minister for local government, faith, and communities, Rachel Hopkins, shadow minister for veterans, Andy Slaughter, shadow solicitor general, Dan Carden, PPS, and Mary Foy, PPS.

Paula Barker, the Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, has recently stepped down from her position in the shadow cabinet, determined to vote for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. As the former shadow minister for devolution and the English regions, Barker explained that she felt compelled to follow her conscience and support a ceasefire.

Likewise, Jess Phillips, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley, has chosen to resign from the Labour frontbench due to the party’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Phillips, who served as the shadow minister for domestic abuse and safeguarding, expressed that she must align herself with her constituents, her own judgment, and her heartfelt beliefs.

The resignations of these frontbenchers highlight the deep divisions within the Labour Party regarding the appropriate response to the Israel-Hamas war. The party now faces the challenge of reconciling its internal differences and presenting a united front on this critical issue.