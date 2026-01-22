Watch Live

UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit

  • Updated: 15:08
  • , 22 January 2026

 

Labour is facing a storm of criticism in the Commons after confirming 29 English councils will postpone their May elections. This move could impact a whopping 3.7 million voters as the Government fast-tracks council shake-ups.

Nearly half of councils push polls to 2027 amid shake-up

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed revealed that almost half of the 63 councils that offered the choice last month have opted to delay elections until 2027. This pause supports a planned shift to unitary authorities expected by 2028, meaning current councillors will have their terms briefly extended until new elections.

Opposition hits out: Labour accused of election cancellations

Shadow Local Government Secretary Sir James Cleverly didn’t hold back, branding the postponements “unprecedented cancellations.” He jabbed at Labour’s recent slump in the polls, asking: “What was it about the Labour Party’s collapse in opinion polls that first attracted him to cancelling local elections?”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle weighed in, accusing Mr Reed of “putting pressure on councils” and hinting the delays reflect Labour’s declining support. Meanwhile, Reform UK is mounting a legal challenge against the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government over the election postponements.

Accusations fly over council pressure and broken promises

Sir James further accused Mr Reed of bombarding councils with letters urging them to request election delays—even sending correspondence as late as last night. He demanded answers: “He wants to cancel all these elections. So why does he not simply say so?”

He also charged the Government with squeezing council finances and breaking reorganisation promises.

Government pushes back, insists reforms will improve local government

Mr Reed hit back, insisting councillors’ terms would only be extended briefly until unitary council elections take place in 2027. He told MPs: “To those who say we’ve cancelled all the elections, we haven’t. To those who say it’s all Labour councils, it isn’t. I’ve asked, I’ve listened, and I’ve acted. No messing about, no playing politics, just getting on with the job of making local government work better for local people.”

 

Recommended for you

QKF765VSSXIS1XOWQF5Z-e1711475059957
POLICE PULL PLUG Manslaughter Charge Dropped After Haywards Heath Death
Anti-terrorism Police Have Been Called In To Investigate A Shocking Incident In Sidcup Where An Improvised Explosive Device (ied) Was Used To Destroy A Ulez Camera
CAMERA BLAST Ex-Electrical Engineer on Trial Over ULEZ Camera Blast
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 08.58.21
HARSH SENTANCE Undercover Sting Nets Drug Dealers in Eldene
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 08.51.34
PHONE HEIST Man Nabbed After £160k Phone Store Heist in Maidstone

Must READ

How Bola Alloys Are Shaping the Look of UK Cars 
UNDER FIRE Labour under fire as 29 councils delay elections, millions of voters hit
The Growing Use Of Digital Identity Checks Across UK Online Services
REWARD ON OFFER New Appeal to Solve 38-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman in Merseyside
MEDICAL EMERGENCY Man Rushed to Hospital After Emergency Call in Upminster
TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Loss in Bolton: Family Pays Heartfelt Tribute
MOVED IN Asylum Seekers Move Into Former Military Camp in East Sussex
PERSON RESCUED Heroic Lifeboat Crew Rescue Person from Icy Humber Waters
CRISP AND DRY Drugs Stash Found in Air Fryer During Police Bust
FLAT BLAZE Six Crews Battle Blaze in Chadwell St Mary Flat

More For You

FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats
CHILD SEX ATTACKER Transgender Woman Charged with Child Sex Offences Found Dead After Home Attack
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
RAPID RESPONSE Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack
SHOP RAID Midnight Burglary Hits Winterslow Shop

More From UK News in Pictures

FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes
STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan
FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning
BARBARIC ABUSE Tewkesbury Woman Jailed for 20 Years of Modern Slavery Abuse
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre
Two Men Have Been Charged Following A Serious Assault In Ringwood
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Sex Assault at Asylum Hotel
DIGITAL LEGACY Terminal cancer mum builds digital legacy for daughter
POLICE ISSUE UPDATE Tragic Teen Stabbing in Guildford Woodland
BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton
JAILED Mother-of-10 Jailed for Torturing Woman with Learning Difficulties for 25 Years
RETURNED TO PRISON Strood Sex Offender Behind Bars for Flouting Court Order
How Courier Services Support Product Launches and Roadshows
The Benefits of Selling a Home Through Property Auctions
LONDON IN CRISIS Stabbings, Deadly Crash, and Huge Fire Shake the Capital
DEADLY SMASH Chippenham Woman Held Over Deadly Road Smash

More From UKNIP

MURDER CHARGE Son Charged with Murder After Mum Stabbed in Thatched Hampshire Cottage
SUPERSONIC Concorde’s 50th: Supersonic Star Takes Off from Heathrow

BREAKING

AIRPORT CHAOS Car Blaze Sparks Mayhem Outside Heathrow Terminal 5
GUN RAMPAGE Five Men Locked Up Over Daylight Machete and Gun Rampage in Birmingham