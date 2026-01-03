Ladysmith Road in Grimsby Shut After Mysterious Incident

Ladysmith Road in Grimsby was shut off this afternoon following an undisclosed incident. Emergency crews scrambled to the scene just before 4pm on Saturday, January 3.

Air Ambulance Touches Down Amid Emergency Response

An air ambulance was spotted landing nearby, signalling the seriousness of the situation. But officials haven’t revealed any details about the cause or severity of the incident yet.

Road Closed – Avoid the Area

The closure stretches from Weelsby Road to the northern end of Beverley Crescent. Police have set up cordons and are urging drivers and pedestrians to steer clear while they handle the emergency.