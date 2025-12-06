Watch Live

KNIFE ATTACK Lamborghini Wrecked in Brutal Early-Morning Stabbing in Birmingham

  • Updated: 18:08
  • , 6 December 2025
Lamborghini Wrecked in Brutal Early-Morning Stabbing in Birmingham

Chaos erupted on Summer Lane, Birmingham, at 4:50am when two men were viciously stabbed and a Lamborghini was left smashed up. The victims, both in their 20s, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries but are now in a stable condition.

Mass Arrests After Violent Disorder

West Midlands Police swung into action, arresting eight men and two women aged between 19 and 24. They face charges of violent disorder and wounding. All remain in custody and are being questioned.

Police Seek Witnesses to Aid Investigation

Officers have issued a public appeal for any information about the attack. “Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via Live Chat or call 101 quoting log 596 of 6 Dec,” the police statement said.

