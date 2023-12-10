Lancashire Constabulary Mourns the Loss of Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson

Lancashire Constabulary is in mourning following the untimely death of Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, who passed away at the age of 50. ACC Lawson died at his home on Sunday, December 10, under circumstances that are currently believed to be medical in nature. His passing has been referred to the coroner for further investigation.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley expressed his deep sorrow over the loss, extending thoughts and prayers to Lawson’s family and friends during this challenging period. “This is incredibly sad and tragic news,” said Rowley, highlighting the profound impact of Lawson’s death on both the force and the broader police community across the country.

ACC Lawson was celebrated for his exceptional service to the communities of Lancashire, earning respect and admiration for his dedication and professionalism. “He was an outstanding officer who served with pride,” Rowley added, acknowledging Lawson’s significant contributions to the force.

The Lancashire Constabulary is extending its deepest condolences to Lawson’s family, assuring them of full support in these trying times. The force is also making a concerted effort to respect the family’s privacy and appeals to the public and media to do the same.

In addition to supporting Lawson’s family, the Constabulary is committed to providing assistance to all staff and colleagues