Robert Crompton, 67, has finally been brought to justice with a hefty 20-year prison sentence. The vile offender sexually assaulted two young girls in East Lancashire years ago before fleeing the UK and settling in Australia.

Cross-Continental Chase Ends in Jail

But escaping to the other side of the world didn’t save Crompton. Lancashire Police hunted him down and secured his extradition from Australia back to the UK. He was arrested and stood trial at Preston Crown Court last November.

Guilty on 12 Counts, Sentenced to 20 Years

A jury found Crompton guilty of 12 offences against the two girls. When he returned to court last Friday for sentencing, the judge hit him with 19 years behind bars plus an extra year on an extended licence.