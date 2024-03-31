UK News in Pictures

Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill

Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
Two lanes are currently closed on the M20 motorway following a crash and subsequent oil spill, causing disruption for early morning commuters.

The incident, which occurred around 6 am this morning (March 31), has led to the closure of the westbound carriageway between junction 4 for Leybourne and junction 2 for Wrotham.

Emergency services, including police officers and paramedics, swiftly responded to the scene to manage the situation.

As of 7:40 am, two lanes have reopened to traffic, but two lanes remain closed due to the oil spillage and debris resulting from the crash.

Additionally, one lane on the eastbound carriageway has been shut to facilitate the safe operation of emergency services at the scene.

The closures are expected to remain in place until overnight emergency resurfacing works are completed.

Despite the closures, there are currently no significant delays reported in the area, according to National Highways.

Motorists travelling through the affected area are being diverted along the A228 and the A20 to avoid congestion and delays.

