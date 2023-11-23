Large Fire at Greenwich Industrial Depot, 70 Firefighters Respond

A significant fire broke out at an industrial depot in Greenwich, South London, prompting a massive response from the London Fire Brigade (LFB). The incident, which started around 11.20 am today, November 23, has brought 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines to the scene at Horn Lane.

The fire, which is reported to have begun following a battery explosion, quickly spread to a single-storey warehouse within the depot. LFB’s rapid response and substantial deployment of resources underline the severity of the blaze.

Station Commander Stephen Irvine, present at the scene, has stated that the firefighting efforts are intense and ongoing. He mentioned, “Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control. This is likely to be a protracted incident, with crews remaining on scene for some time this afternoon.” Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries at this stage.

The fire crews from East Greenwich, Deptford, Poplar, Lee Green, and surrounding stations have been mobilised to tackle the fire. The cause of the fire, aside from the initial battery explosion, is still under investigation.

The incident has caused concern among local residents and businesses, with the LFB advising the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to operate effectively. Local authorities are also urging residents in the vicinity to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution against smoke.

As the situation evolves, further updates are expected from the LFB and local emergency services. The focus remains on containing the fire and preventing any further spread to adjacent areas.

This fire in Greenwich is a reminder of the risks associated with industrial sites and the importance of emergency preparedness. The quick response of the LFB and the coordinated effort of the multiple fire crews involved are crucial in tackling such large-scale incidents.