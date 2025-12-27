Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash

A pensioner is fighting for life after being hit by a white VW panel van in Larkfield. The shocking crash unfolded at 8.10am on 21 December 2025, right at the busy Leybourne Way and Gighill Road junction.

Walking Dog Turns Nightmare for Elderly Man

The victim, in his 80s, was out walking his dog when disaster struck. Emergency crews rushed to the scene after the van driver stopped immediately. The elderly man suffered critical injuries and was rushed to hospital. Thankfully, his loyal dog survived with minor injuries and is now recovering at home.

Cops Launch Hunt for Witnesses and Dashcam Footage

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is calling on anyone who saw the crash to speak up. Dashcam owners and witnesses could hold the key to solving this case.

Call Kent Police on 01622 798538 , quoting reference XX/KA/091/25

, quoting reference Email [email protected]

Upload footage at https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/09125

Police stress every detail could prove crucial in their ongoing probe.