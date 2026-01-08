Latvian National, 22, Jailed for Brutally Stabbing Man Who Defended Girlfriend

Brutal Attack in Bournemouth

A 22-year-old Latvian, Maksims Pilko, has been locked up for over eight years after viciously stabbing a man nine times during a shocking street attack in Bournemouth.

It happened after Pilko spat in a woman’s face and punched her to the ground following a heated argument. When her boyfriend stepped in to defend her, Pilko launched a savage knife assault, leaving the victim fighting for his life.

Serious Injuries and Court Sentence

The victim was rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma due to the severity of his wounds. Pilko admitted to grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife, and assault by beating at Winchester crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court.

Judge Rufus Taylor branded Pilko “plainly dangerous” before sentencing him to eight years and one month in prison, with an additional four years on extended licence.

History of Violence and Police Reaction

Police revealed Pilko was already serving a two-year community order for threatening a kebab shop worker with a knife and was on bail for possession of a blade and cannabis when the attack happened.

Detective Constable Lizzie Christie said, “Maksims Pilko’s violent stabbing could have had fatal consequences. Thanks to quick police action and investigation, justice has been served.”

Background and Motive

Pilko had never met the couple involved. The incident took place on February 24 on Richmond Hill, near Bournemouth Railway Station. He reportedly spat in the woman’s face before punching her down. Her partner then intervened and was stabbed multiple times.

In court, it was revealed Pilko had a troubled upbringing, leaving home at 16, and expressed remorse for his actions, but the judge made it clear he posed a serious threat to public safety.