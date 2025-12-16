LAX Shuttle Bus Crash with 40 Onboard Sparks Chaos

Shuttle Bus Collision Near LAX

An LAX shuttle bus packed with around 40 passengers slammed into trouble near Los Angeles International Airport today. The cause of the crash is still a mystery.

Two Injured and Hospitalised

Emergency teams raced to the scene after the crash. Two people were hurt and rushed to the hospital. Their current condition remains unknown.

Investigation Launches

Authorities have launched a probe to uncover what triggered the collision. More updates will follow as the investigation unfolds.