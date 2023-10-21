Leeds Bradford Airport Responds to Suspected ‘Bomb Threat’ Incident

A tense situation unfolded at Leeds Bradford Airport as police swarmed the area in response to reports of a ‘bomb threat.’ The incident, which prompted a swift and coordinated response from law enforcement and emergency services, led to the closure of certain sections of the airport and heightened security measures.

West Yorkshire Police officers cordoned off the entrance to Leeds Bradford Airport, along with an adjoining car park, in response to the reported threat. The presence of firefighters and paramedics added to the gravity of the situation, with authorities mobilizing to ensure the safety of all individuals at the airport.

Passengers on arriving flights found themselves departing the airport through an alternative exit as the emergency response unfolded. Eyewitnesses recounted that the incident was initiated by reports of a suspicious package left outside the airport’s departure hall.

One eyewitness commented on the situation, saying, “We cannot leave through the normal way. Instead, we’ve had to come out through a different door, away from the front of the terminal. Planes appear to be still flying but no one can get near the front terminal. We’ve been told that there might be a suspicious package.”

Authorities from Leeds Bradford Airport and West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the ongoing situation.

The incident comes on the heels of an eventful weekend for the airport, as a plane skidded off the runway during Storm Babet. Fortunately, nearly 200 passengers and crew emerged unharmed from the TUI flight originating from Corfu, which veered onto a boggy grass verge on Friday afternoon.

The airport’s operations were temporarily suspended until Saturday afternoon as recovery crews worked diligently to free the 41-tonne plane from its predicament.

West Yorkshire Police later issued a statement at 10:30 pm, confirming that the situation was thoroughly investigated. The reported suspicious package was determined to be non-suspicious and attributed to lost luggage. The incident did not affect airport operations, and security measures were implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all airport visitors.

As the situation continues to develop, passengers and airport staff are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow any guidance provided by airport authorities and law enforcement personnel.