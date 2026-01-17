Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos

Austin Reed Gets 3½ Years for Reckless Gas Leak Drama

Austin Reed, 43, from The Elms in Leeds, has been slapped with a 3½-year prison sentence for putting lives at risk. Reed pleaded guilty to criminal damage after a gas leak forced a mass evacuation in Upper Wortley.

Hostage Horror on Roderick Street

On 21 October 2023, Reed locked himself inside a home with a woman and three children.

He threatened to blow the place up, sparking panic after a strong gas smell was reported.

The woman and kids managed to escape, but Reed barricaded himself in, refusing to come out.

Police, fire crews, ambulance, and gas experts declared a full-blown emergency.

Neighbours were swiftly evacuated to keep everyone safe.

Negotiators tried to reach Reed, but went silent. Officers forced entry just before 11:30pm, arresting him and taking him to hospital then custody.

Deliberate Boiler Damage Behind Leak

A gas engineer confirmed Reed purposely wrecked a boiler, causing the dangerous leak.