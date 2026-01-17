Leeds Man Jailed After Locking Family In, Causing Gas Leak and Chaos

Austin Reed Gets 3½ Years for Reckless Gas Leak Drama
Austin Reed, 43, from The Elms in Leeds, has been slapped with a 3½-year prison sentence for putting lives at risk. Reed pleaded guilty to criminal damage after a gas leak forced a mass evacuation in Upper Wortley.
Hostage Horror on Roderick Street
- On 21 October 2023, Reed locked himself inside a home with a woman and three children.
- He threatened to blow the place up, sparking panic after a strong gas smell was reported.
- The woman and kids managed to escape, but Reed barricaded himself in, refusing to come out.
- Police, fire crews, ambulance, and gas experts declared a full-blown emergency.
- Neighbours were swiftly evacuated to keep everyone safe.
Negotiators tried to reach Reed, but went silent. Officers forced entry just before 11:30pm, arresting him and taking him to hospital then custody.
Deliberate Boiler Damage Behind Leak
A gas engineer confirmed Reed purposely wrecked a boiler, causing the dangerous leak.
“Thankfully this incident was resolved safely, but Reed’s actions that evening put himself and others, including children, in serious danger,” said Police Sergeant Clementine Brown from Leeds Domestic Abuse Team. “A large-scale emergency services operation was launched, causing massive disruption to local residents. I hope those affected find some comfort in the custodial sentence handed down to Reed.”