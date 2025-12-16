Leeds Man Jailed for Sharing Terror Materials and Plotting Robbery

A 22-year-old from Leeds has been locked up for four years after admitting to sharing terrorist publications and plotting a robbery. Cameron Gloria De Almeida, from Garnet Place, Beeston, was condemned at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, December 16.

Guilty Pleas Didn’t Save Him

De Almeida pleaded guilty earlier this year to five counts of spreading terrorist content, claiming he acted recklessly, not to recruit or inspire. But after a two-day Newton Hearing, Judge Kearl KC ruled his actions did in fact encourage terrorism, either directly or indirectly.

He was also handed an extra year on extended licence, adding to his time behind bars.

How the Plot Unravelled

Police swooped on De Almeida on March 1, 2025, after an intelligence-led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and West Yorkshire Police.

He was detained under the Terrorism Act for seven days.

Officers recovered an iPhone and found a cloud storage packed with terrorist propaganda and violent Jihad lectures.

Chats between De Almeida and an unknown partner uncovered plans for an armed robbery targeting a delivery driver.

At his home, cops seized two phones, balaclavas, and a knife.

This case sends a stark warning about the deadly mix of terror and street crime brewing in our cities.