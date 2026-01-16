Leeds Woman Jailed for Helping Fugitive Flee UK

A Leeds woman who fled the country with a suspect wanted for firearms discharge has been handed a two-year sentence for aiding an offender.

Rashawn Bedeau’s Six-Month Support for Wanted Man

Rashawn Bedeau continued to funnel cash to Ellis Thornton for six months after he escaped the UK. Thornton was on the run from West Yorkshire Police over a firearms incident in Halifax’s Lister Lane.

On January 31, 2023, Bedeau flew to Barbados with Thornton, fully aware he was a wanted man. She kept supporting him financially as he moved from Suriname to Mexico till July 2023.

Thornton Still Wanted in the UK, But Held Overseas

Ellis Thornton remains wanted in connection with the Halifax incident. However, he is currently in custody in the United States over separate offences abroad.

Bedeau, 28, from Arley Street, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on January 16 for sentencing and was handed a two-year prison term.