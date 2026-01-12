Lemonade-Laden Lorry Overturns on M1, Causes Chaos

A lorry carrying lemonade has slammed off the road and overturned on the M1, sparking delays and lane closures this morning.

Crash Closes Key Slip Road and One Lane

The smash happened between junctions 35 and 34 southbound. South Yorkshire Fire Rescue confirmed crews are on the scene dealing with an overturned tanker.

“The motorway is likely to be closed for at least half an hour,” the fire service warned.

National Highways revealed the HGV left the carriageway at junction 35. One of four lanes southbound is closed, plus the slip road entry is fully shut.

Recovery and Clean-Up Underway

The lorry’s trailer came to rest off the carriageway with the vehicle overturned on the slip road. Officials say the slip will stay closed while recovery and clean-up take place.

Drivers Urged to Plan Ahead

Expect delays if you’re heading south down the M1 this morning. Police and fire crews are urging motorists to pack patience as they clear the scene.