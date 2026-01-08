Watch Live

DRUG TURF WAR Leon Bangura Found Guilty of Teen’s Murder in Norwich Knife Horror

  • Updated: 19:55
  • , 8 January 2026
A brutal drug turf war ended in tragedy as Leon Bangura, 22, was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Kalvin Taylor in a Norwich flat.

Fatal Stabbing in Norwich Flat

The victim, Kalvin Taylor, was stabbed to death with a Rambo-style knife during a lightning-fast raid lasting just two minutes. The shocking attack happened in September 2024 at a flat on Lefroy Road, Norwich.

Kalvin was part of the notorious ‘Batman’ county lines gang. Bangura was linked to their fierce rivals, the ‘Lenny’ gang.

 

Guilty Verdict After Intense Deliberation

After eight hours and five minutes of deliberation, the jury at Norwich crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court found Bangura guilty of murder. He will be sentenced on April 23.

Bangura’s co-defendants, Adam Dugdale, 56, and Carrie-Anne Hall, 52, were cleared of murder and manslaughter charges. Another defendant, Soulay Formah, 19, was previously cleared.

Court Details: Turf War and Cold-Blooded Crime

  • Kalvin was staying at the Lefroy Road flat, where the tenants, a man and woman, were witnesses in the case.
  • Bangura, from Old Kent Road, London, went there to collect £200 owed by tenant Richard Iverson.
  • CCTV footage revealed a white Audi A3, thought to be an unlicensed taxi, arriving near the flat before and after the murder.
  • Bangura changed clothes at Prince of Wales Road and was later caught on camera entering the train station.

Bangura claimed self-defence at trial, saying he saw Kalvin with a “big knife beside him” and feared for his life. “I thought I was going to die,” he told the jury.

Adam Dugdale admitted making a drug-buying call but claimed he was “petrified” after threats from Bangura. Carrie-Anne Hall said she didn’t know Kalvin and had no idea violence would erupt.

Investigator Praises Family’s Strength

“Kalvin’s family have shown immense courage throughout this lengthy and harrowing trial,” said Detective Inspector David McCormack, senior investigating officer. “This case demanded extraordinary detective work and intelligence gathering.”

The community awaits sentencing as the deadly saga of these rival county lines gangs leaves a lasting scar on Norwich.

