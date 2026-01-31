Three C’s Support in Childers Street, Lewisham, has been slammed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for delivering dangerously poor care to vulnerable young people and adults with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

From “Good” to Grave Concerns

Once rated “good” in 2019, Three C’s faced a dramatic downgrade following a damning inspection last September. The official CQC report, published on January 8, flagged serious breaches across five crucial areas: personalised care, safeguarding, staffing, dignity and respect, and governance.

The provider had merged with Choice Support in April 2024, but the problems go back to before the merger. Services operate across five London boroughs — Hackney, Lewisham, Greenwich, Merton, and Newham — yet consistent care and safety standards have failed.

Massive Failings in Management and Staff

Management Slumped: Described as “poor and inconsistent,” leadership failed to supervise properly and uphold safeguarding duties.

Described as “poor and inconsistent,” leadership failed to supervise properly and uphold safeguarding duties. Staff Struggles: Workers reported low morale due to chronic understaffing and lack of support from management.

Workers reported low morale due to chronic understaffing and lack of support from management. Training Flaws: Staff were inadequately trained and inducted, with minimal ongoing supervision.

Staff were inadequately trained and inducted, with minimal ongoing supervision. Impact On Service Users: Restrictions were applied without personalised reasoning. Meaningful activities were scarce; worried relatives said staff “don’t seem to stay.”

Dirty Properties and Record-Keeping Chaos

Inspection found varied cleanliness levels, with some properties posing significant risks. Record-keeping was poor, and partnership working with health and social care bodies was weak, jeopardising coordinated support.

Action Taken — But Will It Be Enough?

The provider has started a detailed improvement plan and even voluntarily suspended services in one London borough. However, the most critical changes affecting safety and quality were not yet in place. As a result, Three C’s Support is now under special measures.

“Special measures provide a framework for enforcement and a strict timeframe to improve inadequate care,” the CQC said.

The watchdog’s ruthless verdict sends a stark warning: urgent change is needed to protect some of London’s most vulnerable residents.