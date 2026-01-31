Watch Live

SPECIAL MEASURES Shock CQC Report Hits Three C’s Lewisham Care Home

  • Updated: 21:15
  • , 31 January 2026

 

Three C’s Support in Childers Street, Lewisham, has been slammed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for delivering dangerously poor care to vulnerable young people and adults with learning disabilities and mental health needs.

From “Good” to Grave Concerns

Once rated “good” in 2019, Three C’s faced a dramatic downgrade following a damning inspection last September. The official CQC report, published on January 8, flagged serious breaches across five crucial areas: personalised care, safeguarding, staffing, dignity and respect, and governance.

The provider had merged with Choice Support in April 2024, but the problems go back to before the merger. Services operate across five London boroughs — Hackney, Lewisham, Greenwich, Merton, and Newham — yet consistent care and safety standards have failed.

Massive Failings in Management and Staff

  • Management Slumped: Described as “poor and inconsistent,” leadership failed to supervise properly and uphold safeguarding duties.
  • Staff Struggles: Workers reported low morale due to chronic understaffing and lack of support from management.
  • Training Flaws: Staff were inadequately trained and inducted, with minimal ongoing supervision.
  • Impact On Service Users: Restrictions were applied without personalised reasoning. Meaningful activities were scarce; worried relatives said staff “don’t seem to stay.”

Dirty Properties and Record-Keeping Chaos

Inspection found varied cleanliness levels, with some properties posing significant risks. Record-keeping was poor, and partnership working with health and social care bodies was weak, jeopardising coordinated support.

Action Taken — But Will It Be Enough?

The provider has started a detailed improvement plan and even voluntarily suspended services in one London borough. However, the most critical changes affecting safety and quality were not yet in place. As a result, Three C’s Support is now under special measures.

“Special measures provide a framework for enforcement and a strict timeframe to improve inadequate care,” the CQC said.

The watchdog’s ruthless verdict sends a stark warning: urgent change is needed to protect some of London’s most vulnerable residents.

Recommended for you

625101144_1578640833225774_8163657878479560738_n
DAYLIGHT ATTACK Two Teens Sentenced for Daylight Machete Assault
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 03.30.43
SHOCKING ABUSE Ex-Headteacher Found Guilty of Child Assaults in Fife
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 03.28.43
HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Drug Dealer and Knife Carrier Locked Up in Slough
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 03.26.33
TIME CALLED ON DEALER Drug Dealer Locked Up for Four Years in Bristol

Must READ

GANG BUST £17m Money Laundering Gang Busted in Birmingham
FAG STING Thousands of Fake Cigarettes and Vapes Nabbed in Uttoxeter Sting
FLASHY PICTURE Drug Dealer Busted After Flaunting Cash on Social Media
CAUGHT RED HANDED Lewisham Midwife Stripped of Licence for Inhaling “Laughing Gas” in Empty Labour Rooms

BREAKING

FIVE RESCUED Cliff Collapse in Newquay Sparks Major Rescue Operation
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Aylesbury
KILLED 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Swiss Flat
TEEN STABBING Two Air Ambulances Rush to Chippenham After Teen Stabbed
SPECIAL MEASURES Shock CQC Report Hits Three C’s Lewisham Care Home
KNIFE THREAT HORROR Man Jailed for Targeting Child at Oxford Festival

More For You

LIFE SENTANCE OF SUFFERING Beast Jailed for 24 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder
DNA LINKS Harrogate Brothers Jailed Over Illegal Gun and Sword Stash
VICTIM LOST Two Men Found Guilty of Beating Man to Death in Birmingham
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Dies

More From UK News in Pictures

KINGPIN JAILED £12m Drugs and Cash Couple Locked Up

BREAKING

ARSON PROBE Man Charged After Petrol Station Inferno in Lee-on-the-Solent
CHILD SEX CRIMES Police Officer Busted for Child Sex Crimes
CAN OF WORMS FBI Told Trump Sexually Abused Underage Girl 35 Years Ago, DOJ Files Reveal
TAKEN TOO SOON Catherine O’Hara, Comedy Legend of ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Dies Aged 71
MURDER CHARGE Dover Murder Shocker: Suspect in Custody
WOMAN KILLED Fatal Crash on Sheppey’s A249: Police Hunt Witnesses
TRAGIC NEWS Birmingham Mourns Death of Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Aged 44
DAMNING EVIDENCE Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend Lands 19-Year-Old Behind Bars
CPR GIFT Hero Cop’s Lifesaving CPR Gifts Family Precious Time

BREAKING

METRO HORROR Horror on Hamburg Metro: Man Drags Woman to Death on Tracks
NO SHOW Sussex Police Hunt ‘No-Show’ Attempted Rapist
CRASH AND CASH Driver’s Blunder Uncovers Drugs Operation
RAPE AT SERVICES London Man Jailed for Raping Woman at Motorway Service Station
SHOCKING ATTACK Turkish Man Arrested for Shocking Vienna Care Home Murder
BUSTED Barrow Man Locked Up for Six Years Over Class A Drug Bust

More From UKNIP

MAJOR BLOW Hatfield Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Over Three Years
CROSSING HORROR CRASH Emergency Crews Swarm Scene as Both Directions Closed
DRUG DEALER JAILED Fugitive Jack Day Jailed After Dramatic Police Hunt
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop
error: Content is protected !!