Lewisham House Fire Prompts Candle Safety Warning from Firefighters

A Man left his Two Year Child in the property say neighbours and went back in to rescue them

Following a house fire on Forbury Road in Lewisham, firefighters have issued a crucial warning about candle safety. The incident, which caused significant damage to the lower ground floor of the property, serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with candle use.

Details of the Incident

The fire broke out on Sunday, with the London Fire Brigade receiving a call at 4.30pm. The fire was under control by 5.34pm. Reportedly, the fire was accidental, caused by a candle. One man, who had left a two-year-old child in the property, attempted to rescue the child and managed to leave the building before the arrival of the fire brigade. He was treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Fire Brigade’s Response

Approximately 25 firefighters from Lewisham, Lee Green, Greenwich, and Deptford fire stations attended the scene with four fire engines. They efficiently controlled the fire, preventing further spread and damage.

Candle Safety Warning

In light of the incident, the London Fire Brigade spokesperson emphasized that candles are one of the most common causes of fire. The spokesperson advised, “It’s really important that you never leave a candle unattended and keep them away from anything else that can easily catch alight.”

Candle Safety Tips

The Brigade has shared top candle safety tips to prevent such incidents:

Keep candles away from curtains, furniture, and other flammable objects.

Avoid loose clothing and hair near lit candles.

Use fire-resistant candleholders that firmly hold the candle.

Ensure the candleholder is on a flat, stable surface to prevent it from tipping over.

Importance of Fire Safety

This incident underscores the importance of fire safety in the home. The London Fire Brigade encourages residents to be vigilant when using candles and to follow safety guidelines to prevent fire-related accidents and injuries.