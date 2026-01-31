Midwife Caught Red-Handed Using Entonox On Duty

A Lewisham midwife has been struck off the professional register after being caught inhaling “gas and air” – the pain relief mix known as Entonox – in empty hospital labour rooms while on shift.

Olanike Toye used the 50/50 nitrous oxide and oxygen mix at University Hospital Lewisham in 2022 and then again at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in 2023, a disciplinary panel revealed.

Dishonest Acts Hidden in Empty Rooms

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness to practice panel ruled Toye knowingly and intentionally misused the drug on two occasions, selecting vacant rooms and closing doors to keep her behaviour secret.

“Miss Toye knowingly and intentionally used Entonox while on duty on two occasions at two separate hospitals,” said Nina Dunn, solicitor for the NMC. “She selected empty rooms ensuring the door was closed behind her to conceal her dishonest behaviour.”

Witnesses confirmed Toye was under the influence during her shifts and had tried to use the gas on other occasions. Despite apologising after the first incident in September 2022, she denied all allegations during the panel proceedings.

NMC Panel Says Strike Off Is Inevitable

Despite working as a community midwife under strict interim conditions from 2023 until the panel’s decision this week, Toye’s solicitor argued she should keep her job, citing no further problems in three years.

But the NMC concluded that striking her off was the only viable option, declaring her fitness to practice impaired by misconduct.

Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Trust Halts Employment

A spokesperson for Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust confirmed: “At the time, the midwife was allowed to work under strict conditions, which were followed and reviewed regularly. Since she is no longer on the NMC register, her employment has ceased.”

This shocking case raises serious concerns about patient safety and staff integrity at local hospitals.