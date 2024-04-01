Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’

Man’s Condition Improves After Incident Involving Bus in Lewisham

Police have provided a medical update regarding a man who was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being clipped by a bus in Lewisham. The incident occurred on Lewis Grove shortly after 8:00 PM on Saturday, March 30.

Initially, the man’s condition was deemed critical, prompting an urgent response from emergency services. However, today, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the man’s injuries have been reassessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson stated: “Emergency services were called at around 20:08hrs on Saturday, 30 March, to an injured man in Lewis Grove, Lewisham. The man was taken to the hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.”

Authorities believe that the man may have been clipped by a bus, sparking ongoing enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Among these enquiries, police are reviewing CCTV footage for further insight into what transpired.

The reassessment of the man’s condition comes as a relief to both authorities and concerned members of the community. Police continue their efforts to gather information and ascertain the full details of the incident.