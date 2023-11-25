Lidl Recalls Contaminated Braemoor Duck Breast Fillets Due to Salmonella

In a recent development, Lidl has issued a recall for two of its Braemoor duck breast fillet products. The affected products are the Braemoor 2 Duck Breast Fillets with Plum, Soy and Ginger Sauce Sachet and the Braemoor 2 Duck Breast Fillets, Skin on and Boneless. The recall has been initiated after salmonella was found in these products.

Consumers are urged not to consume the aforementioned products and instead return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Lidl has implemented a point-of-sale recall notice to inform customers about the reason for the recall and provide guidance on what steps to take if they have already purchased these items.

Salmonella infection can lead to various symptoms, including fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps. If you have experienced any of these symptoms after consuming the recalled products, it is advisable to seek medical attention promptly.

For further information or any queries regarding the recall, customers can reach out to Lidl Customer Care at 0203 966 5566 or via email at [email protected]. Customers in Northern Ireland can contact 0289 568 4888 for assistance.