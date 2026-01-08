Man Runs Red Light, Hits Two Children

Harold Small, 89, has pleaded guilty to careless driving after he ran a red light and injured two six-year-old schoolboys on a pedestrian crossing in Swindon. The shocking incident happened on December 11, 2023, at Beechcroft Road when Small ignored the traffic signals and struck the children.

Serious Injuries Leave Families Devastated

One child suffered a fractured arm, while the other was left with cuts and bruises. The impact has left the families shattered.

“This incident has changed our lives. I wouldn’t wish the effects it has had on us on my worst enemy,” said the mother of one victim. The mother of the other child added: “The boys stepped into the road and my whole life changed.”

Police Warn Drivers to Be Extra Careful

DC Alex Way, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: “This case is a stark reminder to all drivers to pay closer attention, especially around schools where young children are crossing. I’m pleased today has brought some justice and hope it prevents further tragedies.”

Small admitted the offence at Swindon crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court on January 7. He is due to be sentenced on February 16.