Life for neck-slasher in Spalding street brawl

Friend killed in brutal argument gone wrong

A 34-year-old man has been jailed for life after fatally slashing his friend’s neck with a broken bottle during a street row in Spalding.

Viktors Zeglovs, with no fixed address, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday 11 December. He must serve at least 11 years and 306 days before parole can be considered.

Deadly violence on Green Lane

The victim, Vadim Zmicrevskis, died following a heated dispute outdoors on 11 November 2024. The fight erupted at the junction of Green Lane and St Thomas Road, where Zeglovs lashed out in a savage attack.

Justice served

The court heard the attack was sudden, highlighting the tragic end to what was meant to be a friendship. Zeglovs’ life sentence underlines the severity of the crime and the message against street violence.