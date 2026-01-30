Watch Live

JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker

  • Updated: 12:53
  • , 30 January 2026

An asylum seeker has been handed a life sentence with a minimum of 29 years behind bars for the savage murder of a hotel worker at a West Midlands railway station.

Shocking Attack at Bescot Stadium Station

Deng Chol Majek viciously stabbed 27-year-old Rhiannon Skye Whyte 23 times, including 19 brutal blows to the head with a screwdriver. The attack took place in October 2024 at Bescot Stadium station.

CCTV footage revealed Majek trailing Ms Whyte from the Park Inn hotel in Walsall, where he lived and she worked, to the station just before the horrifying assault.

Ms Whyte was found critically injured on the platform by a train driver and guard. She tragically died in hospital three days later.

Cold-Blooded Killer Shows No Remorse

Majek, originally from Sudan, was sentenced today at Coventry Crown Court. Despite claiming to be 19, evidence proved he was actually 26 at the time.

The court heard he had previously unnerved female staff at the hotel by staring at them for long periods, sparking security concerns.

After the brutal stabbing, Majek was seen buying beer, wiping blood from his trousers, and later caught on CCTV dancing in the hotel car park — a chilling display of indifference.

Ms Whyte’s family described Majek as “demonic and inhuman.”

Police confirmed Majek showed no remorse throughout the investigation. He was convicted in October and will now spend at least 29 years behind bars for his horrific crime.

