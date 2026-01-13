Life Sentence for Preston Man Who Stabbed Probation Officer

A probation officer was brutally stabbed while on duty at a Preston probation office. Her attacker, Ryan Gee, 35, has now been handed a life sentence.

Knife and Replica Gun Used in Shocking Attack

On 22 July last year, Gee showed up for an appointment at The Pavilions probation office. Suddenly, he pulled out a large kitchen knife and a replica handgun. He launched a vicious attack on the female probation officer, stabbing her multiple times.

Despite serious injuries, the officer managed to escape and was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. Police quickly arrived, tasered Gee, and arrested him at the scene.

Justice Served: Minimum 15 Years Behind Bars

Gee has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He must serve at least 15 years and 193 days before he can even apply for parole. If released, he will remain on licence for life.

Calls Grow for Better Protection of Probation Officers

This horrific attack shines a spotlight on the dangers probation officers face daily. They routinely handle violent and unpredictable offenders with little protection.

Many are now demanding safer working conditions. Suggestions include secure offices with protective glass, similar to banks or post offices, to shield officers during meetings.