Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

Lifeboat crews from Sandown and Bembridge RNLI were called to assist a capsized boat near Sandown Pier on Sunday afternoon (25th August 2024). Two children were reported to be in the water, sparking an urgent response from the teams.

Upon arrival, it became clear that the experienced crew of the casualty vessel had taken swift action and successfully self-rescued before the lifeboats reached the scene. The crew had all the necessary safety equipment and were well-prepared for the conditions, which played a key role in ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

RNLI teams praised the preparedness of the vessel’s crew, noting that their actions left little for the lifeboat teams to do upon arrival. The quick thinking and proper use of safety gear prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being equipped and ready for emergencies on the water. The lifeboat crews commended the responsible actions of the boat’s crew and are grateful that everyone involved is safe.