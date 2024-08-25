 Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Met Office Issues Update on ‘Toxic Cloud’ Sweeping Over Parts of the UK

Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’

Syrian National Charged with Terrorism in Deadly German Festival Stabbing

Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

Police Search for Wanted Man in North Yorkshire

Home Breaking Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Lifeboat Crews Respond To Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

Lifeboat crews from Sandown and Bembridge RNLI were called to assist a capsized boat near Sandown Pier on Sunday afternoon (25th August 2024). Two children were reported to be in the water, sparking an urgent response from the teams.

Upon arrival, it became clear that the experienced crew of the casualty vessel had taken swift action and successfully self-rescued before the lifeboats reached the scene. The crew had all the necessary safety equipment and were well-prepared for the conditions, which played a key role in ensuring the safety of everyone on board.

RNLI teams praised the preparedness of the vessel’s crew, noting that their actions left little for the lifeboat teams to do upon arrival. The quick thinking and proper use of safety gear prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being equipped and ready for emergencies on the water. The lifeboat crews commended the responsible actions of the boat’s crew and are grateful that everyone involved is safe.

Post Views: 6

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Predatory Man Sentenced to 11 Years and 8 Months for Targeting Young Teenage Girls
Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Barking Vehicle Repair Centre
The Morrisons’ markdown of 10% has been made available to those in the emergency services, armed forces and social care
Two men were apprehended after attempting to flee police during a high-speed chase
Imperial College hospital Media manager Jailed for child sexual abuse offences
Suffolk Police Warn Drivers After 18 Caught Filming Collision Scene
West Midlands Police Continue Attempted Murder Investigation in Birmingham
Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Derry/Londonderry Flat Fire

Prison Service Safely Resolves Incident Involving Six Young Offenders at HMP/YOI Feltham
Ministry of Justice Confirms Incident Involving Six Prisoners Under Investigation at HMYOI Feltham
Riot Situation Erupts involving Six Prisoners at HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London
Teen Charged in Assault on Elderly Woman in Cardenden
Body of Man Discovered in Search for Missing Chris Koppany
Tears and Tributes for Brave Leicestershire Police Dog Who Died in the Line of Duty
Breaking

Urgent ‘Do Not Use’ Warning Issued on Eight Home Bargains Products

Germany Festival Stabbings: Terror Motives ‘Cannot Be Ruled Out’ as 15-Year-Old Detained
Urgent Appeal as 15-Year-Old Girl Missing With Unknown Male in Newcastle
Terror Probe Launched After Explosion Near Synagogue in French Resort Town
More women come forward with allegations against Jermaine Jenas, per reports
A charity stands to lose around £10,000 after two statues were damaged in Maidstone and now officers are seeking help to locate the suspects
A £170,000 investment ended up in the wrong hands when a couple were targeted as part of an elaborate scam
Bradford House Fire: Two Men Arrested for Murder After Mother and Her Children Tragically Killed
Misinformation Spreads Following Knife Attack in Solingen, Germany
Breaking

A man has been charged following a serious assault at the Foxhill motocross event in Upper Wanborough

Breaking

Police Investigate Reports of Shots Fired in Camberwell, South London

Merseyside Father and Daughter Sentenced for Covid Loan Fraud
Sentence Increased for Thug Who Carried Out Corrosive Substance Attack
Sacked BBC Presenter Jermaine Jenas Admits to ‘Inappropriate Messages’ and ‘Letting Family Down’
SEC Awards $98 Million to Whistleblowers in Major Enforcement Action
Man Arrested After Woman Stabbed in North Belfast Home Invasion
Large Grass Fire Erupts at Ingrebourne Hill Country Park
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Police Investigating Robbery Attempt at Devizes Jewellers
Police Appeal to Find Missing 13-Year-Old Santana from Ilford
Southwark Underground Station ‘Assault’: Man Dies
Escaped Prisoner Sentenced for Planned Blackpool Bank Attack Inspired by Netflix Documentary
Urgent Appeal: Police Continue Search for Missing Justyna and Her Child
Firefighters Tackle Harlesden Shop Fire Caused by Lithium Battery in Vape
Breaking

Jailed banker’s wife forfeits £14m London home and golf club

Breaking

Detectives Release E-Fit in Connection with City Centre Rape Investigation

Breaking

Missouri Woman Arrested in Alleged Scheme to Defraud Elvis Presley’s Estate

Breaking

Police slammed over ‘cover-up’ of officer’s alleged crimes

RECOMMENDED

Channel 4 Commissions Extended Second Series of “The Royals: A History of Scandals”
Deadly Knife Attack at German Festival Leaves Multiple Casualties
Arrest made after man ‘threw unknown substance’ at pair in Welling
Police Hunt for Knife-Wielding Man Who Threatened Passenger at Croydon Train Station
Man to Appear in Court Following Firearm Discharge in Wood Green
Breaking News: Multiple People Stabbed at Festival in Solingen, Germany
Breaking

Tributes Paid to ‘Joyful’ Mum and Children Killed in Bradford House Fire

Breaking

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Robbery Suspects in Derby

Breaking

Major Human Smuggling Network Dismantled in Joint U.S.-Guatemala Operation

Breaking

Tractor Fire in Hawkhurst Extinguished by Firefighters

Breaking

Deadly Ambush Claims Lives of 11 Police Officers in Eastern Pakistan

Breaking

Eruption Near Grindavik Forces Evacuations

Breaking

Stabbing Incident at Chessington Adventure Park: One Arrested, Two Injured

Breaking

Two People Treated After Stabbing Incident in Chessington, One Taken to Major Trauma Centre

Breaking

Jermaine Jenas Axed from BBC’s The One Show and Match of the Day Amid ‘Inappropriate Behaviour’ Allegations

Breaking

Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Chessington World of Adventures

Breaking

London Ambulance statement as man and two police officers in hospital after Penge arrest

Breaking

UK Government Issues Urgent Travel Warnings for 31 Countries Due to Safety Concerns

Breaking

UK Announces New Measures to Crack Down on Migrant Crossings from France

Breaking

Urgent Appeal for Missing Dogs After Man Found Dead in Suspected Fatal ‘Attack’ in West Midlands

Breaking

Channel 4 Commissions Extended Second Series of “The Royals: A History of Scandals”

SUSSEX

Acrobat Falls from Tightrope During Hastings Circus Performance

Breaking

Deadly Knife Attack at German Festival Leaves Multiple Casualties

Breaking

Arrest made after man ‘threw unknown substance’ at pair in Welling