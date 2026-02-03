Crash Site Confirmed Near Hollingworth Lake and Blackstone Edge

A light aircraft has crashed this afternoon near Littleborough, sparking a massive emergency services operation. Police, paramedics, and firefighters rushed to the scene close to Hollingworth Lake, amid concerns over possible injuries.

Huge Emergency Response Scrambles to the Scene

Local witnesses reported multiple emergency vehicles and helicopters hovering over the crash site. GMP confirmed that crews are actively investigating the incident and assessing casualties. They urged the public to steer clear while emergency workers carry out their duties.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding to reports of a light aircraft crash in the Littleborough area. We are currently in attendance to establish the full circumstances and assess any casualties. A scene is in place whilst emergency service workers conduct their enquiries and people are asked to avoid the area as this work is carried out.”

Flight Details & Location

The aircraft is believed to have taken off from the Midlands earlier this morning.

Flight-tracking data suggest the plane lost altitude before crashing on land between Blackstone Edge and Hollingworth Lake.

Helicopters remain active overhead as the emergency response continues.

Stay tuned for live updates as police and rescue teams work to gather more information.