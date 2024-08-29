Light Aircraft Crashes on A419: Emergency Services Respond Swiftly

A light aircraft crashed on the A419 this afternoon, prompting a swift response from emergency services, including the Great Western Air Ambulance. The incident occurred near Aston Down Airfield in Frampton Mansell, between Cirencester and Stroud, at approximately 4:45 pm on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the powered glider stall mid-flight before nose-diving onto the busy roadway. One witness described the harrowing scene, stating it “looked like it stalled and nose dived into the main road.”

Remarkably, despite the dramatic nature of the crash, the two occupants of the aircraft are not believed to have sustained serious injuries. The air ambulance, which had been dispatched to the scene, was stood down shortly after arrival, indicating that the situation was less severe than initially feared.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary confirmed the incident and advised that road closures were immediately put in place while emergency services managed the situation. There were two occupants on board who will be assessed by the ambulance service, and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved,” the spokesperson said.

As a precautionary measure, the A419 has been closed in both directions between Cowcombe Hill and Emmerson Lane, causing significant traffic disruption in the area. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes as the road remains closed while the authorities conduct their investigation and ensure the scene is safe.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and it is expected that the relevant aviation authorities will conduct a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked concern among locals, particularly given the proximity to Aston Down Airfield, a site frequently used by gliders and other small aircraft.

Further updates on the situation are anticipated as emergency services continue to assess the site and clear the wreckage. The public is advised to stay clear of the area and follow any updates from local authorities regarding the road closures and ongoing investigation.

4o