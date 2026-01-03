Watch Live

HOMOPHOBIC ATTACK Lithuanian National jailed for Six Week after Homophobic attack in Battersea on New Years Eve

  • Updated: 15:22
  • , 3 January 2026

A Lithuanian National who lives in Dagenham has been  locked up for six weeks after New Year assault in Wandsworth

Assault on New Year’s Day

Mantas Bankauskas, 28, from Marston Avenue, Dagenham, pleaded guilty to common assault after a fight broke out early on 1 January and involved the exchange of homophobic threats at a Battersea cocktail bar.

 


The incident took place at around 1:30am on Battersea Park Road, Wandsworth, when police were called following reports of an attack on a man.

 

 

Swift Justice at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court

Bankauskas appeared in court on Friday, 2 December, where he admitted the offence and was promptly sentenced to six weeks in prison.

This conviction sends a clear message about tackling violence in London’s streets.

