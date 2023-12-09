Live Update: Edelweiss Air Flight Diverts to Heathrow Airport Following Emergency

An Edelweiss Air flight en route from Zurich to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic was forced to make an emergency landing at Heathrow Airport this afternoon.

Flight Details

The flight left Zurich around 2 pm (1 pm UK time) and was scheduled to arrive in the Dominican Republic by 7 pm local time.

The nature of the emergency that prompted the diversion is not yet clear.

The aircraft issued a Squawk 7700, signalling a general emergency.

Current Status

As per FlightRadar24, the plane successfully landed at Heathrow Airport shortly after 3:30 pm.

The flight was observed circling over Wales before heading to West London for the emergency landing.

Impact and Investigation

The sudden diversion of the flight has triggered an investigation into the cause of the emergency.

Heathrow Airport authorities and Edelweiss Air are expected to provide further details soon.

Advice to Passengers and Public