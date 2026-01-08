A fire alarm at London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 has sparked a full evacuation of the station, causing widespread transport disruption this afternoon.

Trains Halted Amid Safety Fears

All trains to and from Heathrow Terminal 5 have been suspended.

Heathrow Express and Elizabeth Line services affected.

Disruption expected until around 4pm today (January 8).

A National Rail spokesperson confirmed: “Station staff and emergency services are currently investigating the incident. For safety reasons, the station has been evacuated and trains are no longer able to stop.”

Passengers Told to Stay Clear

Commuters and travellers have been urged to avoid the area while authorities handle the situation. The fire alarm activation caused immediate chaos, with many left stranded.

Latest Update: Lines Reopen

As of 3:31pm, train lines have reopened and normal service is resuming. Stay tuned for more updates.