Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media

  • Updated: 21:35
  • , 17 January 2026
Liverpool Man Jailed for Selling Drugs and Exploiting Kids on Social Media

 

Jack Blackham Sentenced to Five Years

A Liverpool man has been locked up for running multiple social media accounts to flog cocaine, cannabis, and nitrous oxide—specifically targeting children. Jack Blackham, 31, from New Road, Tuebrook, was sentenced to five years behind bars at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 16 January.

Seven Charges Including Modern Slavery

At a hearing last month, Blackham pleaded guilty to seven charges:

  • Supplying Class A drug – cocaine
  • Supplying Class B drug – cannabis
  • Supplying nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation (Class C)
  • Two counts of possession with intent to supply nitrous oxide
  • Arranging or facilitating travel for exploitation
  • Holding a person in slavery or servitude

Drugs Found in Car During Police Stop

Police nabbed Blackham on 25 November 2024 after stopping a silver Ford Kuga on Sefton Street, Toxteth. Officers found 30 large canisters of nitrous oxide in the footwell and more in the boot. He was immediately detained.

Detective’s Warning on Exploitation and County Lines

Detective Sergeant Kieran Connolly said: “Blackham controlled multiple social media accounts to advertise drugs to underage kids. He exploited young people to sell drugs and pressured their friends to buy from him. Our investigation revealed he held power over vulnerable youths relying on him for money and travel. Thankfully, he pleaded guilty to all charges, including modern slavery offences. I hope he reflects on the damage drug dealers cause not just to users but entire communities.”

“Producing, supplying, or possessing nitrous oxide for inhalation is illegal. Those caught will face serious consequences. Criminal gangs only care about greed, not the harm they cause. Project Medusa is committed to smashing these County Lines operations and protecting exploited youngsters.”

How to Spot and Report Exploitation

Concerned about drug exploitation in your area? Learn the signs and get involved with the Eyes Open campaign by Merseyside Violence Reduction Partnership.

If a crime is happening, dial 999. For non-emergency reports, call 101 or message @MerPolCC on X.

You can also give info anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

