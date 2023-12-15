Liverpool Shooting: Two Men Hospitalised with Gunshot Wounds

A significant investigation is underway in Liverpool following an incident last night where two males were found with gunshot wounds. At around 10:30pm on Wednesday, December 13, an 18-year-old man self-presented at a local hospital with gunshot injuries to his legs.

The young man is believed to have been near Netherfield Road, adjacent to Everton Park, at the time of the shooting. In response to the incident, armed patrols were dispatched to the area, where they discovered a second victim, a 24-year-old male, also suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs. He, too, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both victims are currently in the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Merseyside Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the shootings, with Detective Inspector Pete McCullough leading the inquiry.

“We know that two males received gunshot injuries to the legs, and we believe that the two incidents are linked. CCTV and forensic enquiries are currently being carried out so we can better understand the sequence of events,” said DI McCullough.

The police are particularly interested in hearing from taxi or delivery drivers who were in the area between 10:00 PM and 10:30 PM last night and may have captured something on their dashcams. Residents and passersby who noticed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Netherfield Road are also urged to come forward.

DI McCullough emphasized the severity of the situation, stating, “The brazen use of firearms on the streets of Merseyside is not acceptable, and we remain committed to finding the person or people responsible for such reckless acts.”

The police are appealing to the community for support and information, urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward. Information can be shared via direct message to @MerPolCC or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 23001267818.