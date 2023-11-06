Today: November 6, 2023

Get the latest breaking news from the UK and around the world your trusted source for news!

Subscribe
26 seconds ago

Local officers in Tunbridge Wells have been targeting those suspected of thefts and opportunist crime in the town

screenshot 2023 11 06 at 11.20.59

On Saturday 21 October 2023, bottles of spirits worth £130 were reported stolen from Sainsbury’s in Linden Park Road.

Kent Police was also contacted about an attempted theft of clothing at Marks and Spencer in Calverley Road on Tuesday 31 October. The items were valued at £570. A man was challenged by a security guard and left the premises. On the following day, two parcels that had been left by a delivery company at separate addresses in Newton Road, were reported stolen.

Officers from the town’s neighbourhood policing team completed enquiries into all four incidents and on Saturday 4 November made an arrest. Paul Fogel, of Goods Station Road, Tunbridge Wells was charged on Sunday 5 November by investigators from the West Kent Victim Based Crime Team, with three thefts and one attempted theft. The 44-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 November.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MOST READ

Related Posts

Don't Miss

Chatham residents are warned to be on their guard following reports of steering wheel thefts during the hours of darkness

Kent Fire and Rescue Service Responds to Storm Ciarán Incidents