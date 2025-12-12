Watch Live

HORROR ATTACK Paramedic Emily Jackson Brutally Attacked on Christmas Duty

  • Updated: 17:08
  • , 12 December 2025

Emily Jackson, 31, faced a terrifying assault while on duty in London last December. Called to a pub emergency, Emily was met with a violent man who had just regained consciousness—and things quickly spiralled out of control.

Horror at the Pub: Threats and Violence in the Line of Duty

Emily recalled the chilling ordeal: “Our patient was unconscious on the floor. I was worried he might stop breathing.”

  • He woke up friendly, then suddenly snapped.
  • He threw punches—Emily was hit in the face.
  • Made sexually aggressive comments and threatened to rape her.
  • He even said he’d dump her body in an alleyway.

“That threat chilled me more than the punches,” Emily said. The attacker was later jailed for eight months.

Violence Against Paramedics on the Rise – Campaign Demands Respect

Emily isn’t alone. New London Ambulance Service (LAS) stats reveal:

  • 53% of frontline staff faced physical violence in the past year.
  • 562 staff were assaulted three or more times.
  • 44% suffered sexual harassment from patients or the public.

LAS has launched the campaign “All We Want for Christmas Is… RESPECT”, urging the public to treat emergency workers with dignity—especially during busy festive nights.

Jason Killens, LAS chief executive, condemned the abuse: “No one should face this at work. It hurts our people and disrupts patient care. We just want respect.”

Fighting Back: LAS Leads UK with Violence Reduction Measures

With around 40% of attacks linked to drugs or alcohol, LAS expects abuse to spike during Christmas party season.

  • LAS was first in the UK to set up a Violence Reduction Unit.
  • All ambulances have CCTV and audio recording.
  • Crews can wear body cameras.
  • Emily is now working to protect call handlers from phone abuse.

Emily’s harrowing story shines a light on a brutal reality paramedics face daily—and LAS is fighting hard to make sure respect is the new normal.

