 London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised

Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tackle High Rise Blaze on the Isle of Dogs

Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham

Major Incident Declared Following Fire in Cladded Building in Dagenham, East London

Kent Police Seize Vehicle from Uninsured Provisional Driver on the Isle of Sheppey

London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has confirmed its involvement in the ongoing emergency response to a massive fire at the Spectrum Building on Freshwater Road in Dagenham.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of the morning, has prompted a large-scale response from emergency services.

Emergency Response

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service provided the following statement:

“We were called at 2:52am today (26 August) to reports of a fire on Freshwater Road in Dagenham.”

The spokesperson detailed the extensive resources sent to the scene, which included multiple ambulance crews, incident response officers, an advanced paramedic specializing in critical care, emergency planning officers, and a command support vehicle.

Additionally, members of the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and London’s Air Ambulance were dispatched to assist in the complex rescue operation.

Casualties and Treatment

Four patients were treated at the scene by medical professionals. Two of the individuals required further medical care and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The conditions of the hospitalized patients have not yet been disclosed.

Ongoing Operations

Emergency services, including over 250 firefighters and 40 fire engines, continue to battle the blaze, which has severely damaged the cladded building. Firefighters in extended breathing apparatus have been conducting search and rescue operations to locate any individuals who remain unaccounted for within the building.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area, with road closures and bus route diversions in place to facilitate the emergency response. Officers from the Commissioners Reserve are also on-site to assist with road management and ensure public safety.

Investigation and Further Updates

As firefighters work to contain the blaze, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities will provide further updates as more information becomes available, including any developments regarding the condition of the patients transported to the hospital.

Residents and local drivers are advised to stay clear of the area while emergency operations continue.

