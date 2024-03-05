UK News in Pictures

Facebook Outage Leaves Thousands of Users Stranded

E4 Unveils Revolutionary Reality Series: “The Underdog: Josh Must Win”

Ian Neasham: Yorkshire Man Jailed Over Shocking Child Sex Abuse

Grant Wedlake’s Victims Speak Out as He Receives 21-year Sentence

London’s Air Ambulance Charity Calls on Government for Urgent Support

London Bus Collides with Building on New Oxford Street – Emergency Services Rush to Scene

London Bus Collides with Building on New Oxford Street – Emergency Services Rush to Scene

Emergency services at scene with fire trucks and ambulance.

In a startling incident near Oxford Street in London, a bus collided with a building, prompting emergency services to swiftly respond to the scene. Witnesses recount the shocking sight of the vehicle crashing into a store situated on New Oxford Street, near Tottenham Court Road.

Emergency services at London incident with police car.

The incident has led to the closure of surrounding roads, as authorities work to manage the aftermath and ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike.

Yellow bus crashed into building with emergency services.

Pictures from the scene depict the presence of emergency services as they assess the situation and attend to any potential injuries or damages.

Details regarding the cause of the collision and the extent of any injuries sustained are yet to be disclosed. However, the incident has undoubtedly caused disruption and concern among residents and passersby in the bustling area of Oxford Street.

Yellow bus with Vueling Airlines advertisement in city.

As investigations into the incident continue, residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution and patience, particularly in the vicinity of New Oxford Street and surrounding areas, until the situation is fully resolved.

