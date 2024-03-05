In a startling incident near Oxford Street in London, a bus collided with a building, prompting emergency services to swiftly respond to the scene. Witnesses recount the shocking sight of the vehicle crashing into a store situated on New Oxford Street, near Tottenham Court Road.

The incident has led to the closure of surrounding roads, as authorities work to manage the aftermath and ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike.

Pictures from the scene depict the presence of emergency services as they assess the situation and attend to any potential injuries or damages.

Details regarding the cause of the collision and the extent of any injuries sustained are yet to be disclosed. However, the incident has undoubtedly caused disruption and concern among residents and passersby in the bustling area of Oxford Street.

As investigations into the incident continue, residents and commuters are urged to exercise caution and patience, particularly in the vicinity of New Oxford Street and surrounding areas, until the situation is fully resolved.