London Fire Brigade Battles to Prevent Flooding at Major Food Supplier in Erith

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been engaged in a significant operation to prevent flooding at Ferndale Foods Ltd in Erith, a major supplier to retailers across the UK. The company, known for supplying over 2 million meals weekly to large hospitals and schools, faced a critical threat of flooding this Wednesday morning.

Emergency Response

The incident began just after 10:30 am on Wednesday when a massive runoff closed Eastern Way and threatened to flood the major business located on Hailey Road. Four fire engines, along with 30 firefighters and officers, were scrambled to the scene. The crews summoned the specialist Operational Support Unit (OSU) to deploy flood barriers to protect the company’s premises.

Road Closures and Specialist Equipment

The police have closed the road in both directions to facilitate the emergency response.

Additionally, a specialist high-volume pump from with the factory has been deployed to manage the situation effectively. Fire crews are working in collaboration with Thames Water to mitigate the flooding risk and are expected to remain on site for some time to remove thousands of gallons of water.

Impact on Business

The potential flooding posed a significant risk to Ferndale Foods Ltd, a key player in the food supply chain. The timely intervention of the fire brigade has been crucial in averting substantial damage and disruption to the company’s operations and, by extension, its service to numerous institutions.

Ongoing Efforts

As of now, fire crews are actively engaged in the operation, working diligently to ensure the safety and continuity of Ferndale Foods Ltd’s facilities. The situation remains dynamic, with efforts focused on removing the excess water and preventing any damage to the property.

Awaiting Further Updates

UKNIP has reached out to the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police for more details on the incident. Updates are awaited as the situation develops, with the community and businesses closely monitoring the response to this emergency.

Community Concerns

This incident highlights the challenges posed by unexpected natural events and the importance of prompt and effective emergency response mechanisms. The London Fire Brigade’s efforts demonstrate their crucial role in not only fighting fires but also in handling other significant emergencies that impact businesses and communities.