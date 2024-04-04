UK News in Pictures

London Hospital Partially Locked Down After Woman Swallows Poison

Two Police Officers Exposed to Substance Remain in Hospital

Parts of a south London hospital were temporarily sealed off as emergency services treated a woman who had ingested poison, with two police officers exposed to the substance also requiring hospital treatment.

The Metropolitan Police were alerted at 3:46 am by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a woman who had swallowed poison at an address in Thornton Heath. The woman was swiftly taken to Croydon University Hospital, formerly known as Mayday Hospital, where she was found to be in possession of a possible hazardous substance.

Upon the woman’s arrival at the hospital, officers and the London Fire Brigade attended the scene. Safety cordons and closures were put in place as specialist officers examined the item and enacted safety procedures.

Unfortunately, during the course of their duties, two police officers were exposed to the substance. They were immediately taken to the hospital for observation and remain under medical care.

The nature of the substance ingested by the woman has not been disclosed by authorities at this time.

The incident highlights the risks faced by emergency responders when dealing with hazardous materials and underscores the importance of robust safety protocols in such situations.

The Metropolitan Police have stated that their inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

