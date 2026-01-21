Emergency services have had a tough 48 hours in London. Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, major incidents struck Croydon, New Cross, and Lambeth, stretching police, firefighters, and medics to their limits.

Stabbing Horror Near West Croydon Station

On Tuesday at 6.50pm, police rushed to London Road, close to Oakfield Road and West Croydon station, after reports of a stabbing. Two men, aged 20 and 31, were found injured at the scene.

Both victims remain in the hospital. Thankfully, their wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. A police cordon sealed off a row of shops nearby as officers investigated.

Fatal Crash in New Cross: Cyclist Dies

Just over an hour later, chaos hit New Cross Road at around 8.35pm after a serious collision. A 39-year-old woman, thought to be cycling, was declared dead on the spot.

The driver of a lorry, a 47-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is now in police custody. Authorities have cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

Massive Fire Ravages Flats in Lambeth

The drama didn’t end there. At 8.05am on Wednesday, firefighters tackled a massive blaze on Barrington Road, Lambeth. Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were deployed to battle the flames.

Two flats on the fifth and sixth floors were gutted. Over 20 residents were evacuated, including four children taken to hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with emergency services working around the clock to piece together what happened.

These incidents have led to a major emergency response across London and raised serious safety concerns in the affected areas.